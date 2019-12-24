Noble Financial Maintains Their Buy Rating on EW Scripps (SSP)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Kupinski from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on EW Scripps (SSP), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupinski is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.7% and a 43.4% success rate. Kupinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Tribune Publishing Co, Salem Communications, and McClatchy Company.

EW Scripps has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.00.

Based on EW Scripps’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $21.93 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $18.82 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 106 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SSP in relation to earlier this year.

The E.W. Scripps Co. engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Others. The Local Media segment is comprised of its local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations.