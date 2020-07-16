Noble Financial Maintains Their Buy Rating on EW Scripps (SSP)

In a report issued on July 14, Michael Kupinski from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on EW Scripps (SSP), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupinski has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -9.3% and a 34.8% success rate. Kupinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Tribune Publishing Co, Salem Communications, and Townsquare Media.

EW Scripps has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.00, which is a 32.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, Benchmark Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $16.93 and a one-year low of $5.36. Currently, EW Scripps has an average volume of 372.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SSP in relation to earlier this year.

The E.W. Scripps Co. engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Others. The Local Media segment is comprised of its local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment is comprised of the operations of its national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, its podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands. The company was founded by Edward Willis Scripps in 1878 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.