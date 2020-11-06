Noble Financial Maintains Their Buy Rating on Entravision (EVC)

In a report released today, Michael Kupinski from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Entravision (EVC), with a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupinski has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -9.2% and a 34.4% success rate. Kupinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Esports Entertainment Group, Tribune Publishing Co, and Salem Communications.

Entravision has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Entravision’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $45.12 million and net profit of $2.34 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $69.24 million and had a GAAP net loss of $16.28 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its tv stations. The Radio Broadcasting segment sells advertisements and syndicates radio programming through Entavision Solution. The Digital Media segment delivers mobile, digital, and other interactive media platforms and services on internet-connected devices, including local websites and social media. The company was founded by Walter F. Ulloa and Philip C. Wilkinson in January 1996 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.