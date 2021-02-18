Noble Financial Maintains Their Buy Rating on Energy Services of America (ESOA)

Noble Financial analyst Poe Fratt maintained a Buy rating on Energy Services of America (ESOA) today and set a price target of $2.58. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 41.4% and a 57.1% success rate. Fratt covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Grindrod Shipping Holdings, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, and Orion Group Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Energy Services of America is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.58.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Energy Services of America’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $44.52 million and net profit of $4.22 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $38.28 million and had a net profit of $2 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ESOA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Energy Services of America Corp. engages in the provision of contracting services for energy companies. The firm serves gas, petroleum, power, chemical and automotive industries. Its services include construction, replacement & repair of natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies. The company was founded on March 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Huntington, WV.