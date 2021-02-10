Noble Financial Maintains Their Buy Rating on Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL)

Noble Financial analyst Joe Gomes maintained a Buy rating on Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.9% and a 68.2% success rate. Gomes covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Information Services Group, Kelly Services, and DLH Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Comtech Telecommunications is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Comtech Telecommunications’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $135 million and GAAP net loss of $85.84 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $170 million and had a net profit of $6.39 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CMTL in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers. The Government Solutions segment comprises mission-critical technologies and transmission technologies for large government end users, international customers, and domestic prime contractors. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.