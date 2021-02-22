Noble Financial Maintains a Hold Rating on One Stop Systems (OSS)

Noble Financial analyst Joe Gomes maintained a Hold rating on One Stop Systems (OSS) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.28, close to its 52-week high of $9.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.6% and a 61.5% success rate. Gomes covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Information Services Group, Kelly Services, and DLH Holdings.

One Stop Systems has an analyst consensus of Hold.

One Stop Systems’ market cap is currently $137.6M and has a P/E ratio of 148.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.87.

One Stop Systems, Inc. engages in the designing, manufacturing and marketing of computing systems and components. Its products include GPU Acceleration, Flash Systems, Servers, Expansion Systems, CPCLe/PXle, Magma Thunderbolt Expansion and Quadro eGPU, Rugged tablets & Handhelds and Legacy. The company was founded by Stephen D. Cooper and Mark Gunn in 1998 and is headquartered in Escondido, CA.