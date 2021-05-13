Noble Financial Maintains a Buy Rating on Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL)

In a report released today, Poe Fratt from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL), with a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 44.1% and a 55.8% success rate. Fratt covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Energy Services of America, Grindrod Shipping Holdings, and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pangaea Logistics Solutions is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.50.

Based on Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $113 million and net profit of $7.59 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $130 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.4 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PANL in relation to earlier this year.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne drybulk logistics and transportation services. It operates a fleet of Supramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.