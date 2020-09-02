Noble Financial Maintains a Buy Rating on Newrange Gold (NRGOF)

In a report released today, Mark Reichman from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Newrange Gold (NRGOF), with a price target of $0.25. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Reichman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 43.5% success rate. Reichman covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Great Panther Silver, Endeavour Silver, and Comstock Mining.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Newrange Gold is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $0.25.

The company has a one-year high of $0.31 and a one-year low of $0.05. Currently, Newrange Gold has an average volume of 249.7K.

Newrange Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of precious metal and base metal projects. It operates the Pamlico, El Dovio, and Yarumalito projects. The company was founded by Nathan A. Tewalt and Robert G. Carrington on May 16, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.