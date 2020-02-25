Noble Financial Maintains a Buy Rating on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD)

In a report issued on February 20, Poe Fratt from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD), with a price target of $13.80. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.35.

Fratt has an average return of 16.8% when recommending Great Lakes Dredge & Dock.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt is ranked #5677 out of 5951 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.80.

Based on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $15.97 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $7.7 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 66 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It operates through two segments: Dredging and Environmental and Infrastructure. The Dredging segment involves in the enhancement or preservation of navigability of waterways or the protection of shorelines through the removal or replenishment of soil, sand or rock.