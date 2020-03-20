Noble Financial Maintains a Buy Rating on 1-800 Flowers (FLWS)

In a report released today, Michael Kupinski from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on 1-800 Flowers (FLWS), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupinski has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -15.4% and a 27.0% success rate. Kupinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Tribune Publishing Co, Townsquare Media, and Gray Television.

Currently, the analyst consensus on 1-800 Flowers is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $21.77 and a one-year low of $11.15. Currently, 1-800 Flowers has an average volume of 650.4K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. engages in the provision of gifts for all celebratory occasions. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets and BloomNet Wire Service. The Consumer Floral segment comprises the operations of the company’s flagship brand 1-800-Flowers.com, Celebrations and FineStationery.com.