Noble Financial Keeps Their Hold Rating on Kratos Defense (KTOS)

Noble Financial analyst Joe Gomes maintained a Hold rating on Kratos Defense (KTOS) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $28.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.5% and a 64.4% success rate. Gomes covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Information Services Group, Kelly Services, and DLH Holdings.

Kratos Defense has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $28.00.

The company has a one-year high of $34.11 and a one-year low of $13.34. Currently, Kratos Defense has an average volume of 1.5M.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of technology systems to the U.S. Department of Defense. It operates through the following segments: Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment includes microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The Unmanned Systems segment consists of unmanned aerial system and unmanned ground & seaborne system businesses. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.