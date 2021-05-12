Noble Financial Keeps Their Hold Rating on Endeavour Silver (EXK)

Noble Financial analyst Mark Reichman maintained a Hold rating on Endeavour Silver (EXK) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.13, close to its 52-week high of $6.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Reichman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 45.1% success rate. Reichman covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Great Bear Resources, Comstock Mining, and Chakana Copper.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Endeavour Silver is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.38.

Based on Endeavour Silver’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $60.75 million and net profit of $19.92 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $33.47 million and had a GAAP net loss of $17.9 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EXK in relation to earlier this year.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property and La Plata plant in Zacatecas, and Parral property in Chihuahua. The company was founded by Bradford James Cooke on March 11, 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.