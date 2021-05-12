Noble Financial Keeps Their Buy Rating on Vectrus (VEC)

In a report released today, Joe Gomes from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Vectrus (VEC), with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $50.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.8% and a 60.2% success rate. Gomes covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Information Services Group, Kelly Services, and DLH Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vectrus is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $63.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $60.32 and a one-year low of $36.83. Currently, Vectrus has an average volume of 59.83K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VEC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Vectrus, Inc. is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution. It supports the U.S. Army, Air Force and Navy in both domestic and international environments, geographically ranging from the U.S. to Europe and Southwest Asia. The Information Technology & Network Communications capabilities consist of communications, system-of system engineering and software development, mission services, management and service support, network and cybersecurity, and systems installation & activation for the U.S. Army, Air Force and Navy. The company was founded on February 4, 2014 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO.