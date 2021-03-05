Noble Financial Keeps Their Buy Rating on Salem Communications (SALM)

In a report released today, Michael Kupinski from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Salem Communications (SALM), with a price target of $4.25. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupinski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 48.1% success rate. Kupinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Esports Entertainment Group, Tribune Publishing Co, and Townsquare Media.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Salem Communications with a $4.25 average price target.

Salem Communications’ market cap is currently $68.04M and has a P/E ratio of -1.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.34.

Salem Media Group, Inc. engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which includes national and local programming content. The Digital Media segment provides content for audiences interested in Christian and family-themed content and conservative news and opinion. The Publishing segment comprises of book publishing, self-publishing services and print and digital magazines. The company was founded by Stuart W. Epperson and Edward G. Atsinger III in 1986 and is headquartered in Camarillo, CA.