Noble Financial Keeps Their Buy Rating on Medicine Man Technologies (SHWZ)

In a report released today, Joe Gomes from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Medicine Man Technologies (SHWZ), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.7% and a 63.9% success rate. Gomes covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Information Services Group, Kelly Services, and DLH Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Medicine Man Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.00.

Based on Medicine Man Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.94 million and GAAP net loss of $8.53 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.3 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.41 million.

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. engages in the cultivation, marketing, and distribution of medical and recreational cannabis. It provides supply chain, cultivation, dispensary, processing, and feasibility consulting. The company was founded by Andrew Williams on March 20, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.