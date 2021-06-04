Noble Financial Keeps Their Buy Rating on Great Bear Resources (GTBAF)

In a report released today, Mark Reichman from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Great Bear Resources (GTBAF), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Reichman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 47.2% success rate. Reichman covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Endeavour Silver, Comstock Mining, and Chakana Copper.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Great Bear Resources is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $20.39, implying a 49.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$23.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.89 and a one-year low of $7.72. Currently, Great Bear Resources has an average volume of 20.06K.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Dixie and West Madsen projects. The company was founded on December 6, 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.