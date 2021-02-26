Noble Financial Keeps Their Buy Rating on Gray Television (GTN)

Noble Financial analyst Michael Kupinski maintained a Buy rating on Gray Television (GTN) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupinski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 48.1% success rate. Kupinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Esports Entertainment Group, Tribune Publishing Co, and Salem Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Gray Television with a $26.67 average price target, a 33.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Barrington also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Gray Television’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $604 million and net profit of $122 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $517 million and had a net profit of $59 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GTN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Gray Television, Inc. is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States. The Production Companies segment includes the production of television and event content. The company was founded in January 1897 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More on GTN: