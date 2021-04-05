Noble Financial Keeps Their Buy Rating on Fat Brands (FAT)

In a report issued on March 26, Joe Gomes from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Fat Brands (FAT), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.4% and a 63.0% success rate. Gomes covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Information Services Group, Kelly Services, and DLH Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fat Brands with a $10.00 average price target.

Based on Fat Brands’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.5 million and GAAP net loss of $7.67 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.25 million and had a GAAP net loss of $954K.

FAT Brands, Inc. operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW. The company was founded by Andrew A. Wiederhorn on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.