Noble Financial Keeps Their Buy Rating on EuroDry (EDRY)

In a report released today, Poe Fratt from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on EuroDry (EDRY), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.05, close to its 52-week low of $3.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -18.9% and a 30.7% success rate. Fratt covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Energy Services of America, Grindrod Shipping Holdings, and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock.

EuroDry has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Based on EuroDry’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.61 million and net profit of $1.39 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.99 million and had a net profit of $804.1K.

Eurodry Ltd. engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks , which includes bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company was founded on January 8, 2018 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.