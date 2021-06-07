Noble Financial Keeps Their Buy Rating on EuroDry (EDRY)

Christine Brown- June 7, 2021, 8:05 AM EDT

Noble Financial analyst Poe Fratt maintained a Buy rating on EuroDry (EDRY) today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $27.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 52.1% and a 56.8% success rate. Fratt covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Grindrod Shipping Holdings, Energy Services of America, and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock.

EuroDry has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.50.

The company has a one-year high of $32.89 and a one-year low of $2.98. Currently, EuroDry has an average volume of 80.92K.

Eurodry Ltd. engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks , which includes bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company was founded on January 8, 2018 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

