Noble Financial Keeps Their Buy Rating on Dyadic International (DYAI)

In a report released today, Ahu Demir from Noble Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Dyadic International (DYAI), with a price target of $11.00.

Demir has an average return of 45.7% when recommending Dyadic International.

According to TipRanks.com, Demir is ranked #5460 out of 5934 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dyadic International with a $11.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DYAI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Dyadic International, Inc. engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines. The company was founded by Mark A.