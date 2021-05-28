Noble Financial Keeps Their Buy Rating on CoreCivic (CXW)

Noble Financial analyst Joe Gomes maintained a Buy rating on CoreCivic (CXW) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.2% and a 63.3% success rate. Gomes covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Information Services Group, Kelly Services, and DLH Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CoreCivic with a $15.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.44 and a one-year low of $5.76. Currently, CoreCivic has an average volume of 2.21M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CXW in relation to earlier this year.

CoreCivic, Inc. operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities. It provides transportation services to government agencies and TransCoR. The CoreCivic Community segment offers residential reentry centers and gives electronic monitoring case management services. The CoreCivic Properties segment comprises of real estate properties owned by the company that are leased to government agencies. The company was founded by Thomas W. Beasley, T. Don Hutto, and Robert Crants on January 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Brentwood, TN.