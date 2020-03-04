Noble Financial Keeps a Buy Rating on Vectrus (VEC)

In a report released today, Joe Gomes from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Vectrus (VEC), with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.86, close to its 52-week high of $59.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes is ranked #4249 out of 6263 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vectrus with a $65.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Vectrus’ market cap is currently $619.9M and has a P/E ratio of 18.12. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Vectrus, Inc. is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services.