Noble Financial Keeps a Buy Rating on Tribune Publishing Co (TPCO)

In a report released today, Michael Kupinski from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Tribune Publishing Co (TPCO), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.43.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tribune Publishing Co is a Hold with an average price target of $12.00.

The company has a one-year high of $13.86 and a one-year low of $4.91. Currently, Tribune Publishing Co has an average volume of 163.3K.

Tribune Publishing Co. is a multiplatform media and marketing solutions company, which engages in the publication of daily newspapers and community publications. It operates through the troncM and troncX segments. The troncM segment comprises of the company’s media groups excluding their digital revenues and related expenses, except digital subscription revenues when bundled with a print subscription. The troncX segment includes all digital revenues and related expenses of the company from local tronc websites, third party websites, mobile applications, digital only subscriptions, Tribune Content Agency, and forsalebyowner.com. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.