Noble Financial Keeps a Buy Rating on Orion Group Holdings (ORN)

Noble Financial analyst Poe Fratt maintained a Buy rating on Orion Group Holdings (ORN) today and set a price target of $7.40. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -11.4% and a 36.4% success rate. Fratt covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Energy Services of America, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, and Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Orion Group Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.95.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Orion Group Holdings’ market cap is currently $90.44M and has a P/E ratio of 9.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.68.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ORN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities; pipelines, bridges, and causeways; and environmental structures. The Concrete segment involves cement pouring for products such as columns, elevated beams, sidewalks, ramps, and tilt walls. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.