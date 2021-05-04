Noble Financial Keeps a Buy Rating on Gray Television (GTN)

Noble Financial analyst Michael Kupinski maintained a Buy rating on Gray Television (GTN) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $21.65, close to its 52-week high of $23.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupinski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 49.3% success rate. Kupinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Esports Entertainment Group, Tribune Publishing Co, and Salem Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gray Television is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.60, representing a 25.1% upside. In a report released yesterday, Barrington also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $23.25 and a one-year low of $10.45. Currently, Gray Television has an average volume of 622.1K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Gray Television, Inc. is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States. The Production Companies segment includes the production of television and event content. The company was founded in January 1897 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.