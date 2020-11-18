Noble Financial Keeps a Buy Rating on Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL)

Noble Financial analyst Michael Kupinski maintained a Buy rating on Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL) today and set a price target of $6.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupinski has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -4.1% and a 42.8% success rate. Kupinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Tribune Publishing Co, Salem Communications, and Townsquare Media.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Esports Entertainment Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.50.

The company has a one-year high of $9.75 and a one-year low of $2.40. Currently, Esports Entertainment Group has an average volume of 309.4K.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. The company was founded on July 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Malta, Antigua and Barbuda.