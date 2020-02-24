Noble Financial Keeps a Buy Rating on Coeur Mining (CDE)

In a report released today, Mark Reichman from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Coeur Mining (CDE), with a price target of $6.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Reichman is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.5% and a 33.0% success rate. Reichman covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Great Panther Silver, Endeavour Silver, and Sierra Metals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Coeur Mining is a Hold with an average price target of $6.24.

Based on Coeur Mining’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $271 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $468K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CDE in relation to earlier this year.

Coeur Mining, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Mexico, Bolivia, Argentina and Australia. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo complex, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf and Silvertip.