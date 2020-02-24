Noble Financial Keeps a Buy Rating on 1-800 Flowers (FLWS)

In a report issued on February 20, Michael Kupinski from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on 1-800 Flowers (FLWS), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupinski is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.3% and a 38.5% success rate. Kupinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Salem Communications, Cumulus Media, and Harte-Hanks.

1-800 Flowers has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.00.

Based on 1-800 Flowers’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $74.15 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $68.58 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in December 2019, James Cannavino, a Director at FLWS bought 10,000 shares for a total of $24,400.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. engages in the provision of gifts for all celebratory occasions. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets and BloomNet Wire Service. The Consumer Floral segment comprises the operations of the company’s flagship brand 1-800-Flowers.com, Celebrations and FineStationery.com.