Noble Financial Issues a Buy Rating on Newrange Gold (NRGOF)

Noble Financial analyst Mark Reichman assigned a Buy rating to Newrange Gold (NRGOF) today and set a price target of $0.15. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Reichman ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -15.5% and a 26.5% success rate. Reichman covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Great Panther Silver, Endeavour Silver, and Sierra Metals.

Newrange Gold has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $0.15.

Based on Newrange Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $207.1K. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $653.6K.

Newrange Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of precious metal and base metal projects. It operates the Pamlico, El Dovio, and Yarumalito projects. The company was founded by Nathan A. Tewalt and Robert G. Carrington on May 16, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.