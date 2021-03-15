Noble Financial Believes Information Services Group (III) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Joe Gomes from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Information Services Group (III), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.42, close to its 52-week high of $4.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.3% and a 64.6% success rate. Gomes covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kelly Services, DLH Holdings, and Fat Brands.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Information Services Group with a $5.00 average price target.

Information Services Group’s market cap is currently $212.5M and has a P/E ratio of 73.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -16.15.

Information Services Group, Inc. engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries. The company was founded by Michael P. Connors in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.