Noble Financial Believes Harte-Hanks (HRTH) Still Has Room to Grow

Noble Financial analyst Michael Kupinski maintained a Buy rating on Harte-Hanks (HRTH) today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.40, close to its 52-week high of $4.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupinski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 49.4% success rate. Kupinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Esports Entertainment Group, Tribune Publishing Co, and Salem Communications.

Harte-Hanks has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.00.

Harte-Hanks’ market cap is currently $28.82M and has a P/E ratio of -4.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.58.

Harte-Hanks, Inc. engages in the provision of marketing solutions. It specializes in consulting, data analytics, creative services, digital and social media, marketing strategy, marketing technology, and other related services. It supports a range of customers in the field of technology, travel and leisure, entertainment, pharmaceuticals, automotive, finance, and retail. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.