Noble Financial Believes Harte-Hanks (HRTH) Still Has Room to Grow

Catie Powers- March 19, 2021, 7:55 AM EDT

Noble Financial analyst Michael Kupinski maintained a Buy rating on Harte-Hanks (HRTH) today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.40, close to its 52-week high of $4.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupinski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 49.4% success rate. Kupinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Esports Entertainment Group, Tribune Publishing Co, and Salem Communications.

Harte-Hanks has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Harte-Hanks’ market cap is currently $28.82M and has a P/E ratio of -4.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.58.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Harte-Hanks, Inc. engages in the provision of marketing solutions. It specializes in consulting, data analytics, creative services, digital and social media, marketing strategy, marketing technology, and other related services. It supports a range of customers in the field of technology, travel and leisure, entertainment, pharmaceuticals, automotive, finance, and retail. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts