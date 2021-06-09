Noble Financial Believes Euroseas (ESEA) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Poe Fratt from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Euroseas (ESEA), with a price target of $25.40. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.65, close to its 52-week high of $22.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 55.8% and a 58.0% success rate. Fratt covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Grindrod Shipping Holdings, Energy Services of America, and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Euroseas with a $26.70 average price target, which is a 28.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 27, Maxim Group also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $22.75 and a one-year low of $2.02. Currently, Euroseas has an average volume of 150K.

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. The firm also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers. The company was founded on May 5, 2005 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.