Noble Financial Believes EuroDry (EDRY) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Poe Fratt from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on EuroDry (EDRY), with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.85, close to its 52-week high of $16.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 47.8% and a 58.2% success rate. Fratt covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Grindrod Shipping Holdings, Energy Services of America, and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for EuroDry with a $26.50 average price target, which is a 68.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Maxim Group also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $16.37 and a one-year low of $2.98. Currently, EuroDry has an average volume of 58.71K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Eurodry Ltd. engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks , which includes bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company was founded on January 8, 2018 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.