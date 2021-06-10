Noble Financial Believes Entravision (EVC) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Michael Kupinski from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Entravision (EVC), with a price target of $8.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.79, close to its 52-week high of $4.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupinski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 52.1% success rate. Kupinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Esports Entertainment Group, Salem Communications, and Townsquare Media.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Entravision is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.50.

Based on Entravision’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $149 million and net profit of $5.43 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $64.25 million and had a GAAP net loss of $35.59 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EVC in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in April 2021, Paul Zevnik, a Director at EVC bought 100,000 shares for a total of $172,500.

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its tv stations. The Radio Broadcasting segment sells advertisements and syndicates radio programming through Entavision Solution. The Digital Media segment delivers mobile, digital, and other interactive media platforms and services on internet-connected devices, including local websites and social media. The company was founded by Walter F. Ulloa and Philip C. Wilkinson in January 1996 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

