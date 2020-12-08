Noble Financial Believes DLH Holdings (DLHC) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Joe Gomes from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on DLH Holdings (DLHC), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.30, close to its 52-week high of $11.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 55.8% success rate. Gomes covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Information Services Group, Kelly Services, and Fat Brands.

DLH Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.50, representing a 34.9% upside. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

DLH Holdings’ market cap is currently $127.3M and has a P/E ratio of 18.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.25.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of professional healthcare and social services to government agencies. It operates through its legal entities DLH Solutions, Inc. and Danya International LLC. DLH Solutions provides healthcare, logistics and technical support services in various areas, including MRI, radiologic, surgical and general, and medical laboratory technologies. Danya International provides technology-enabled program management, consulting, and digital communications solutions to federal government and other customers. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.