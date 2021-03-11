Noble Financial Believes Bassett Furniture (BSET) Still Has Room to Grow

Noble Financial analyst Joe Gomes maintained a Buy rating on Bassett Furniture (BSET) today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.61, close to its 52-week high of $25.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.8% and a 65.2% success rate. Gomes covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Information Services Group, Kelly Services, and DLH Holdings.

Bassett Furniture has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.00.

Bassett Furniture’s market cap is currently $244.8M and has a P/E ratio of -21.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.64.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. manufactures, markets and retails home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of local furniture stores, regional furniture retailers, national department, chain stores and single-vendor branded retailers. The Logistical Services segment offers shipping, delivery, and warehousing services. The company was founded by John David Bassett, Sr. in 1902 and is headquartered in Bassett, VA.