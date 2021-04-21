Noble Financial Believes Bassett Furniture (BSET) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, Joe Gomes from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Bassett Furniture (BSET), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.01, close to its 52-week high of $28.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.1% and a 64.2% success rate. Gomes covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Information Services Group, Kelly Services, and DLH Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bassett Furniture is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.00.

The company has a one-year high of $28.10 and a one-year low of $5.07. Currently, Bassett Furniture has an average volume of 78.65K.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. manufactures, markets and retails home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of local furniture stores, regional furniture retailers, national department, chain stores and single-vendor branded retailers. The Logistical Services segment offers shipping, delivery, and warehousing services. The company was founded by John David Bassett, Sr. in 1902 and is headquartered in Bassett, VA.