NMI Holdings (NMIH) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Mark Dwelle maintained a Buy rating on NMI Holdings (NMIH) on May 7 and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 56.1% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, American International Group, and Marsh & Mclennan Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NMI Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.35, an 81.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, BTIG also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

NMI Holdings’ market cap is currently $995.2M and has a P/E ratio of 5.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.05.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NMIH in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, Steven Scheid, a Director at NMIH sold 27,325 shares for a total of $828,494.

NMI Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.