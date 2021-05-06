NMI Holdings (NMIH) Receives a Buy from BTIG

BTIG analyst Ryan Gilbert reiterated a Buy rating on NMI Holdings (NMIH) on May 4 and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $25.05, close to its 52-week high of $26.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilbert is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 26.2% and a 86.7% success rate. Gilbert covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Genworth Financial, Invitation Homes, and Forestar Group.

NMI Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.50, a 15.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

NMI Holdings’ market cap is currently $2.14B and has a P/E ratio of 12.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.64.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NMIH in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2021, Claudia Merkle, the CEO of NMIH sold 33,348 shares for a total of $820,027.

NMI Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.