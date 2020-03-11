NMI Holdings (NMIH) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After BTIG and RBC Capital gave NMI Holdings (NASDAQ: NMIH) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from B.Riley FBR. Analyst Randy Binner maintained a Buy rating on NMI Holdings today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Binner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 57.5% success rate. Binner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, American Equity Investment Life, and Eagle Point Credit Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NMI Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $37.06, a 61.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, Susquehanna also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $36.00 price target.

Based on NMI Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $50.2 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $35.52 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 63 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NMIH in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Steven Scheid, a Director at NMIH sold 27,325 shares for a total of $828,494.

NMI Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability.