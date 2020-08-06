NMI Holdings (NMIH) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After RBC Capital and Barclays gave NMI Holdings (NASDAQ: NMIH) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from B.Riley FBR. Analyst Randy Binner reiterated a Buy rating on NMI Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Binner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 60.3% success rate. Binner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, American Equity Investment Life, and Colony Credit Real Estate.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for NMI Holdings with a $20.80 average price target, representing a 30.8% upside. In a report issued on July 27, BTIG also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $23.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $35.79 and a one-year low of $8.06. Currently, NMI Holdings has an average volume of 1.41M.

NMI Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.