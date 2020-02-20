nLIGHT (LASR) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Benchmark Co. analyst Mark Miller maintained a Hold rating on nLIGHT (LASR) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.9% and a 69.6% success rate. Miller covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, MKS Instruments, and Onto Innovation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on nLIGHT is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.75.

Based on nLIGHT’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $10.72 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $2.36 million.

nLIGHT, Inc. develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. The company was founded by Scott H. Keeney, Mark DeVito and Jason Farmer in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.