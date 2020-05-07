nLIGHT (LASR) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Canaccord Genuity and Craig-Hallum gave nLIGHT (NASDAQ: LASR) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Raymond James. Analyst Brian Gesuale maintained a Buy rating on nLIGHT today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Gesuale is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 70.9% success rate. Gesuale covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IPG Photonics, Flir Systems, and Fortive.

Currently, the analyst consensus on nLIGHT is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.67, implying a 5.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Craig-Hallum also upgraded the stock to Buy.

Based on nLIGHT’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $42.9 million and GAAP net loss of $10.72 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $46.16 million and had a net profit of $2.36 million.

nLIGHT, Inc. develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. The company was founded by Scott H. Keeney, Mark DeVito and Jason Farmer in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.