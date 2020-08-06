nLIGHT (LASR) Gets a Hold Rating from Benchmark Co.

In a report released today, Mark Miller from Benchmark Co. maintained a Hold rating on nLIGHT (LASR). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.78, close to its 52-week high of $26.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.0% and a 67.5% success rate. Miller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, MKS Instruments, and Onto Innovation.

nLIGHT has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.33.

The company has a one-year high of $26.48 and a one-year low of $9.04. Currently, nLIGHT has an average volume of 333K.

nLIGHT, Inc. develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. The company was founded by Scott H. Keeney, Mark DeVito and Jason Farmer in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.