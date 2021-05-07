nLIGHT (LASR) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti reiterated a Buy rating on nLIGHT (LASR) today and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 65.4% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Benchmark Electronics, Teledyne Technologies, and Faro Technologies.

nLIGHT has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.33, implying a 73.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $46.45 and a one-year low of $16.60. Currently, nLIGHT has an average volume of 326.5K.

nLIGHT, Inc. develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. The company was founded by Scott H. Keeney, Mark DeVito and Jason Farmer in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.