Nkarta (NKTX) Receives a Buy from Mizuho Securities

In a report released today, Salim Syed from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Nkarta (NKTX), with a price target of $81.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $66.18, close to its 52-week high of $74.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.7% and a 45.4% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Assembly Biosciences, and Coherus Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nkarta is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $83.00, a 25.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

Based on Nkarta’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $13.69 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.67 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NKTX in relation to earlier this year.

Nkarta Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of engineered, allogeneic, and off-the-shelf cell therapies to treat cancer.