Nkarta (NKTX) Gets a Buy Rating from Mizuho Securities

In a report released today, Salim Syed from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Nkarta (NKTX), with a price target of $81.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $32.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -7.0% and a 42.0% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Assembly Biosciences, and Coherus Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nkarta with a $81.33 average price target.

Based on Nkarta’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $17.9 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $10.49 million.

Nkarta Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of engineered, allogeneic, and off-the-shelf cell therapies to treat cancer.