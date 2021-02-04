Nkarta (NKTX) Gets a Buy Rating from Mizuho Securities

Mizuho Securities analyst Salim Syed maintained a Buy rating on Nkarta (NKTX) today and set a price target of $81.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $45.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -3.7% and a 47.5% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Assembly Biosciences, and Coherus Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nkarta with a $83.00 average price target.

Nkarta’s market cap is currently $1.47B and has a P/E ratio of -6.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.65.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NKTX in relation to earlier this year.

Nkarta Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of engineered, allogeneic, and off-the-shelf cell therapies to treat cancer.