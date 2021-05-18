Niu Technologies (NIU) Receives a Buy from Needham

In a report released today, Vincent Yu from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Niu Technologies (NIU), with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Yu is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 34.9% success rate. Yu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, China Online Education Group, and So-Young International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Niu Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $43.90, a 46.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Niu Technologies’ market cap is currently $2.2B and has a P/E ratio of 91.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 15.95.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion battery-powered e-scooters. The company was founded in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.